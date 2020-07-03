All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1550 Olympian Way SW Apt 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1550 Olympian Way SW Apt 3
Last updated September 10 2019 at 7:35 AM

1550 Olympian Way SW Apt 3

1550 Olympian Cir SW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1550 Olympian Cir SW, Atlanta, GA 30310
Westview

Amenities

cats allowed
recently renovated
extra storage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
Available for new tenants mid October. Shown by appointment only. Recently renovated high end studio apt in popular West End! This 2nd floor features an large open studio with large kitchen area, which provides refrigerator and electric stove top. The large breakfast bar features additional storage cabinets underneath. Hardwoods in main room and a tiled bath. Bath features upscale walk in shower with tiled walls and floors, newer sink and toilet. Cats are allowed with $350 half fee/half deposit. No dogs. No section 8. Water, sewer, garbage and lawn maintenance included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1550 Olympian Way SW Apt 3 have any available units?
1550 Olympian Way SW Apt 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1550 Olympian Way SW Apt 3 have?
Some of 1550 Olympian Way SW Apt 3's amenities include cats allowed, recently renovated, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1550 Olympian Way SW Apt 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1550 Olympian Way SW Apt 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1550 Olympian Way SW Apt 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1550 Olympian Way SW Apt 3 is pet friendly.
Does 1550 Olympian Way SW Apt 3 offer parking?
No, 1550 Olympian Way SW Apt 3 does not offer parking.
Does 1550 Olympian Way SW Apt 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1550 Olympian Way SW Apt 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1550 Olympian Way SW Apt 3 have a pool?
No, 1550 Olympian Way SW Apt 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1550 Olympian Way SW Apt 3 have accessible units?
No, 1550 Olympian Way SW Apt 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1550 Olympian Way SW Apt 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1550 Olympian Way SW Apt 3 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Midtown
1925 Monroe Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Myrtle Street Apartments
921 Myrtle St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
The Brady
930 Howell Mill Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Legacy at Druid Hills
1491 Druid Valley Drive
Atlanta, GA 30329
The Skylark
1099 Boulevard SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
The Rocca
3280 Northside Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30327
Radius Cheshire Bridge
2124 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Landing Square
3378 Greenbriar Pkwy SW
Atlanta, GA 30331

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus