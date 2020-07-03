1550 Olympian Way SW Apt 3

Amenities

cats allowed recently renovated extra storage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities extra storage range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

Available for new tenants mid October. Shown by appointment only. Recently renovated high end studio apt in popular West End! This 2nd floor features an large open studio with large kitchen area, which provides refrigerator and electric stove top. The large breakfast bar features additional storage cabinets underneath. Hardwoods in main room and a tiled bath. Bath features upscale walk in shower with tiled walls and floors, newer sink and toilet. Cats are allowed with $350 half fee/half deposit. No dogs. No section 8. Water, sewer, garbage and lawn maintenance included in rent.