Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
155 Polar Rock Road Southwest
Last updated December 12 2019 at 5:32 PM

155 Polar Rock Road Southwest

155 Polar Rock Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

155 Polar Rock Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30315
Polar Rock

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apply for your dream home today and get your application fees credited back with a signed lease. Hurry, this special offer won't last long!
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 Polar Rock Road Southwest have any available units?
155 Polar Rock Road Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 155 Polar Rock Road Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
155 Polar Rock Road Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 Polar Rock Road Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 155 Polar Rock Road Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 155 Polar Rock Road Southwest offer parking?
No, 155 Polar Rock Road Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 155 Polar Rock Road Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 155 Polar Rock Road Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 Polar Rock Road Southwest have a pool?
No, 155 Polar Rock Road Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 155 Polar Rock Road Southwest have accessible units?
No, 155 Polar Rock Road Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 155 Polar Rock Road Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 155 Polar Rock Road Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 155 Polar Rock Road Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 155 Polar Rock Road Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.

