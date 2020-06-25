All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated April 9 2019 at 9:10 AM

1543 Mcpherson Ave SE

1543 Mcpherson Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1543 Mcpherson Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
East Atlanta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Tenant occupied until the end of April. Available for new tenants mid May. Please do no disturb tenants. Near trendy East Atlanta Village with lots of tasty restaurants and shops, you'll find this renovated Cape Cod with bonus room and large fenced in backyard. Perfect for pets. Original hardwoods in main rooms with tiled kitchen and bath. Decorative fireplace in living room with architectural columns leading into the dining room. Ceiling fans in bedrooms. Conveniently located laundry room with washer and dryer included, is just off the kitchen. Bonus room is perfect for home office, playroom or guest bedroom. A shared driveway offers off street parking in back. Pets are allowed with $350 nonrefundable pet fee. 35 lb weight limit. No aggressive breeds. No section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1543 Mcpherson Ave SE have any available units?
1543 Mcpherson Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1543 Mcpherson Ave SE have?
Some of 1543 Mcpherson Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1543 Mcpherson Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
1543 Mcpherson Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1543 Mcpherson Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1543 Mcpherson Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 1543 Mcpherson Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 1543 Mcpherson Ave SE offers parking.
Does 1543 Mcpherson Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1543 Mcpherson Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1543 Mcpherson Ave SE have a pool?
No, 1543 Mcpherson Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 1543 Mcpherson Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 1543 Mcpherson Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1543 Mcpherson Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1543 Mcpherson Ave SE has units with dishwashers.
