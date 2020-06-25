1543 Mcpherson Ave SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Tenant occupied until the end of April. Available for new tenants mid May. Please do no disturb tenants. Near trendy East Atlanta Village with lots of tasty restaurants and shops, you'll find this renovated Cape Cod with bonus room and large fenced in backyard. Perfect for pets. Original hardwoods in main rooms with tiled kitchen and bath. Decorative fireplace in living room with architectural columns leading into the dining room. Ceiling fans in bedrooms. Conveniently located laundry room with washer and dryer included, is just off the kitchen. Bonus room is perfect for home office, playroom or guest bedroom. A shared driveway offers off street parking in back. Pets are allowed with $350 nonrefundable pet fee. 35 lb weight limit. No aggressive breeds. No section 8.