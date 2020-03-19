All apartments in Atlanta
154 Little Street Southeast
154 Little Street Southeast

154 Little Street Southeast · (404) 800-1141
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

154 Little Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Summerhill

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$775

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Cute, Cute, Cute!

Grant Park/ Summerhill

Video link> https://youtu.be/tsAu_IgAJ1Y

This adorable 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex home has hardwood floors, modern tiled kitchen and bath

IThis great in-town location is close to parks and running fields. You'll have quick access to all interstates and universities in-town.

Parking is on street.

Utilities (water/sewer, electricity, gas, and trash) are not included in the rental price.

Tenant is responsible for exterior yard and gutter maintenance.

Renters insurance is required.

This is a NON-SMOKING property.

Cats and small dogs may be permitted (pet fee/max 2 pets) with management approval prior to lease signing.

The Application Fee is $45 per occupant over age 18. The online application is at www.atlanda.com.
To qualify: Household monthly income should be more than 3 times monthly rent. All adult occupants rental history should be good (no evictions or dispossessories in past 5 years)

A full credit report will be pulled as well as a criminal/civil records check.

All information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.
1 Bedroom, 1 Bath
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 154 Little Street Southeast have any available units?
154 Little Street Southeast has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 154 Little Street Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
154 Little Street Southeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 154 Little Street Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 154 Little Street Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 154 Little Street Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 154 Little Street Southeast does offer parking.
Does 154 Little Street Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 154 Little Street Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 154 Little Street Southeast have a pool?
No, 154 Little Street Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 154 Little Street Southeast have accessible units?
No, 154 Little Street Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 154 Little Street Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 154 Little Street Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 154 Little Street Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 154 Little Street Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
