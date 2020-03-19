154 Little Street Southeast

Amenities
Cute, Cute, Cute!
Grant Park/ Summerhill
Video link> https://youtu.be/tsAu_IgAJ1Y
This adorable 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex home has hardwood floors, modern tiled kitchen and bath
IThis great in-town location is close to parks and running fields. You'll have quick access to all interstates and universities in-town.
Parking is on street.
Utilities (water/sewer, electricity, gas, and trash) are not included in the rental price.
Tenant is responsible for exterior yard and gutter maintenance.
Renters insurance is required.
This is a NON-SMOKING property.
Cats and small dogs may be permitted (pet fee/max 2 pets) with management approval prior to lease signing.
The Application Fee is $45 per occupant over age 18. The online application is at www.atlanda.com.
To qualify: Household monthly income should be more than 3 times monthly rent. All adult occupants rental history should be good (no evictions or dispossessories in past 5 years)
A full credit report will be pulled as well as a criminal/civil records check.
All information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.
1 Bedroom, 1 Bath
Contact us to schedule a showing.