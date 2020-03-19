154 Little Street Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Cute, Cute, Cute!



Grant Park/ Summerhill



Video link> https://youtu.be/tsAu_IgAJ1Y



This adorable 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex home has hardwood floors, modern tiled kitchen and bath



IThis great in-town location is close to parks and running fields. You'll have quick access to all interstates and universities in-town.



Parking is on street.



Utilities (water/sewer, electricity, gas, and trash) are not included in the rental price.



Tenant is responsible for exterior yard and gutter maintenance.



Renters insurance is required.



This is a NON-SMOKING property.



Cats and small dogs may be permitted (pet fee/max 2 pets) with management approval prior to lease signing.



To qualify: Household monthly income should be more than 3 times monthly rent. All adult occupants rental history should be good (no evictions or dispossessories in past 5 years)



A full credit report will be pulled as well as a criminal/civil records check.



All information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

1 Bedroom, 1 Bath

