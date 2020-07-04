1538 Walthall Court NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill garage internet access

FULLY FURNISHED & price inclusive of utilities & WIFI. Amazing, meticulously renovated 3BR 3BA beautiful open home is located in the private serenity of charming Collier Hills. On Main level enjoy abundant natural light; kitchen opens to well-appointed living room; 6 person dining room, 2 large bedrooms & 2 full baths. Relax on private back patio & beautiful backyard complete with a built in jacuzzi! Master suite upstairs has large closet, beautiful bathroom complete with washer/dryer. Terrace level has wonderful gym area & a walk out to a side yard.