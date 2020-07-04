All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated September 18 2019 at 7:23 AM

1538 Walthall Court NW

1538 Walthall Court Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1538 Walthall Court Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Collier Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
FULLY FURNISHED & price inclusive of utilities & WIFI. Amazing, meticulously renovated 3BR 3BA beautiful open home is located in the private serenity of charming Collier Hills. On Main level enjoy abundant natural light; kitchen opens to well-appointed living room; 6 person dining room, 2 large bedrooms & 2 full baths. Relax on private back patio & beautiful backyard complete with a built in jacuzzi! Master suite upstairs has large closet, beautiful bathroom complete with washer/dryer. Terrace level has wonderful gym area & a walk out to a side yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1538 Walthall Court NW have any available units?
1538 Walthall Court NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1538 Walthall Court NW have?
Some of 1538 Walthall Court NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1538 Walthall Court NW currently offering any rent specials?
1538 Walthall Court NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1538 Walthall Court NW pet-friendly?
No, 1538 Walthall Court NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1538 Walthall Court NW offer parking?
Yes, 1538 Walthall Court NW offers parking.
Does 1538 Walthall Court NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1538 Walthall Court NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1538 Walthall Court NW have a pool?
No, 1538 Walthall Court NW does not have a pool.
Does 1538 Walthall Court NW have accessible units?
No, 1538 Walthall Court NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1538 Walthall Court NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1538 Walthall Court NW has units with dishwashers.

