Atlanta, GA
1534 Austin Road SW
Last updated March 27 2020 at 11:25 PM

1534 Austin Road SW

1534 Austin Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1534 Austin Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
***VACANT AVAILABLE NOW!*** Stunningly renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Atlanta. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1534 Austin Road SW have any available units?
1534 Austin Road SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1534 Austin Road SW have?
Some of 1534 Austin Road SW's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1534 Austin Road SW currently offering any rent specials?
1534 Austin Road SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1534 Austin Road SW pet-friendly?
No, 1534 Austin Road SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1534 Austin Road SW offer parking?
No, 1534 Austin Road SW does not offer parking.
Does 1534 Austin Road SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1534 Austin Road SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1534 Austin Road SW have a pool?
No, 1534 Austin Road SW does not have a pool.
Does 1534 Austin Road SW have accessible units?
No, 1534 Austin Road SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1534 Austin Road SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1534 Austin Road SW has units with dishwashers.

