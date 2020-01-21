All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated August 30 2019 at 7:47 PM

153 Fulton Street SE

153 Fulton Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

153 Fulton Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Summerhill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Grant Park / Summerhill - Newer Construction - Wonderful intown living... convenient to everything

0.5 mile to Grant Park and Atlanta Zoo
0.6 mile to Turner Field (Future GSU Sports Facilities)

Open floor plan w/ gas fireplace.
Gourmet kitchen w/ eat-in bar.
Front and back porches + fenced yard.
Large closets for great storage.
Beautiful bathrooms w/ granite counter tops.
Master features tub & shower.
Hardwoods throughout bottom floor; carpet on second floor.
Immaculate condition, off-street parking for 3 cars.

Dogs w/ some restrictions; no cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 153 Fulton Street SE have any available units?
153 Fulton Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 153 Fulton Street SE have?
Some of 153 Fulton Street SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 153 Fulton Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
153 Fulton Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 153 Fulton Street SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 153 Fulton Street SE is pet friendly.
Does 153 Fulton Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 153 Fulton Street SE offers parking.
Does 153 Fulton Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 153 Fulton Street SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 153 Fulton Street SE have a pool?
No, 153 Fulton Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 153 Fulton Street SE have accessible units?
No, 153 Fulton Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 153 Fulton Street SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 153 Fulton Street SE has units with dishwashers.
