153 Fulton Street SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pet friendly

Grant Park / Summerhill - Newer Construction - Wonderful intown living... convenient to everything



0.5 mile to Grant Park and Atlanta Zoo

0.6 mile to Turner Field (Future GSU Sports Facilities)



Open floor plan w/ gas fireplace.

Gourmet kitchen w/ eat-in bar.

Front and back porches + fenced yard.

Large closets for great storage.

Beautiful bathrooms w/ granite counter tops.

Master features tub & shower.

Hardwoods throughout bottom floor; carpet on second floor.

Immaculate condition, off-street parking for 3 cars.



Dogs w/ some restrictions; no cats.