1520 Olympian Way Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310 Westview
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
*Section 8 Tenant Only* Spacious 4 Bed/2 Bath Brick Home in Westview Neighborhood Master bath, with soaking tub, shower, double vanities, upgraded kitchen. Nice front yard, In the Westview Neighborhood, quick walk to Marta and Shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1520 Olympian Way have any available units?
1520 Olympian Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1520 Olympian Way have?
Some of 1520 Olympian Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1520 Olympian Way currently offering any rent specials?
1520 Olympian Way is not currently offering any rent specials.