Last updated May 29 2019 at 2:05 PM

1509 Stone Gate Lane SE

1509 Stone Gate Ln SE · No Longer Available
Location

1509 Stone Gate Ln SE, Atlanta, GA 30317
Kirkwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This well maintained 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo is available 4/5/19. Very clean with hardwood flooring through most rooms. Vaulted ceiling in living room and end unit for extra light. Kitchen is open to living room and also newly stained back deck that overlooks community swimming pool. Neighborhood is gated with extremely easy access to Interstate 20. 1 small dog may be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 Stone Gate Lane SE have any available units?
1509 Stone Gate Lane SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1509 Stone Gate Lane SE have?
Some of 1509 Stone Gate Lane SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1509 Stone Gate Lane SE currently offering any rent specials?
1509 Stone Gate Lane SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 Stone Gate Lane SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1509 Stone Gate Lane SE is pet friendly.
Does 1509 Stone Gate Lane SE offer parking?
No, 1509 Stone Gate Lane SE does not offer parking.
Does 1509 Stone Gate Lane SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1509 Stone Gate Lane SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 Stone Gate Lane SE have a pool?
Yes, 1509 Stone Gate Lane SE has a pool.
Does 1509 Stone Gate Lane SE have accessible units?
No, 1509 Stone Gate Lane SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 Stone Gate Lane SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1509 Stone Gate Lane SE has units with dishwashers.
