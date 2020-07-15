1509 Stone Gate Lane SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This well maintained 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo is available 4/5/19. Very clean with hardwood flooring through most rooms. Vaulted ceiling in living room and end unit for extra light. Kitchen is open to living room and also newly stained back deck that overlooks community swimming pool. Neighborhood is gated with extremely easy access to Interstate 20. 1 small dog may be considered.