All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1508 Mozley Place SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1508 Mozley Place SW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1508 Mozley Place SW

1508 Mozley Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1508 Mozley Place Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Mozley Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great 1930's Rental in Mozley Park! Beautiful hard wood floors! Lots of natural sunlight, french doors, two fire places, nice large front porch and a large backyard. Lot of character and great features.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1508 Mozley Place SW have any available units?
1508 Mozley Place SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1508 Mozley Place SW have?
Some of 1508 Mozley Place SW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1508 Mozley Place SW currently offering any rent specials?
1508 Mozley Place SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1508 Mozley Place SW pet-friendly?
No, 1508 Mozley Place SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1508 Mozley Place SW offer parking?
No, 1508 Mozley Place SW does not offer parking.
Does 1508 Mozley Place SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1508 Mozley Place SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1508 Mozley Place SW have a pool?
No, 1508 Mozley Place SW does not have a pool.
Does 1508 Mozley Place SW have accessible units?
No, 1508 Mozley Place SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1508 Mozley Place SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1508 Mozley Place SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apex West Midtown
1133 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Hudson Ridge
3505 Windy Ridge Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
ELEVEN85 APARTMENTS
1185 Collier Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
AMLI Piedmont Heights
2323 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
The Skylark
1099 Boulevard SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Cyan on Peachtree
3380 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Briarcliff Apartment Homes
7000 Briarcliff Gables Cir NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Camden Phipps
700 Phipps Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus