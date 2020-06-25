149 17th Street NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Executive rental in sought-after Ansley Park! Ideal location in close proximity to the best of Midtown (MARTA, High Museum, Piedmont Park, ASO, Beltline, Ansley Golf Club & many restaurants!). This all brick home lives like a townhouse w/ beautiful hardwoods, high ceilings & beautiful mouldings reminiscent of a bygone era. Fully updated kitchen w/ high-end appliances & tons of storage. Upstairs boasts a gracious master w/ fireplace, luxurious marble master bath w/ steam shower and dbl vanity. Enjoy entertaining guests on the front porch or back terrace. Prime location