Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:36 AM

149 17th Street NE

149 17th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

149 17th Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Ansley Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Executive rental in sought-after Ansley Park! Ideal location in close proximity to the best of Midtown (MARTA, High Museum, Piedmont Park, ASO, Beltline, Ansley Golf Club & many restaurants!). This all brick home lives like a townhouse w/ beautiful hardwoods, high ceilings & beautiful mouldings reminiscent of a bygone era. Fully updated kitchen w/ high-end appliances & tons of storage. Upstairs boasts a gracious master w/ fireplace, luxurious marble master bath w/ steam shower and dbl vanity. Enjoy entertaining guests on the front porch or back terrace. Prime location

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 149 17th Street NE have any available units?
149 17th Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 149 17th Street NE have?
Some of 149 17th Street NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 149 17th Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
149 17th Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 17th Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 149 17th Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 149 17th Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 149 17th Street NE offers parking.
Does 149 17th Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 149 17th Street NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 17th Street NE have a pool?
No, 149 17th Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 149 17th Street NE have accessible units?
No, 149 17th Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 149 17th Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 149 17th Street NE has units with dishwashers.

