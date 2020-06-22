Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 16
1486 Mcpherson Avenue Se
1486 Mcpherson Avenue Southeast
·
No Longer Available
1486 Mcpherson Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
East Atlanta
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious three bedroom bungalow close to East Atlanta Village. Plenty of closet space. Off-street parking and two decks. Open floor plan with large eat-in kitchen.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Does 1486 Mcpherson Avenue Se have any available units?
1486 Mcpherson Avenue Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1486 Mcpherson Avenue Se have?
Some of 1486 Mcpherson Avenue Se's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1486 Mcpherson Avenue Se currently offering any rent specials?
1486 Mcpherson Avenue Se isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1486 Mcpherson Avenue Se pet-friendly?
No, 1486 Mcpherson Avenue Se is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 1486 Mcpherson Avenue Se offer parking?
Yes, 1486 Mcpherson Avenue Se does offer parking.
Does 1486 Mcpherson Avenue Se have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1486 Mcpherson Avenue Se does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1486 Mcpherson Avenue Se have a pool?
No, 1486 Mcpherson Avenue Se does not have a pool.
Does 1486 Mcpherson Avenue Se have accessible units?
No, 1486 Mcpherson Avenue Se does not have accessible units.
Does 1486 Mcpherson Avenue Se have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1486 Mcpherson Avenue Se has units with dishwashers.
