Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 148 Elysian.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
148 Elysian
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
148 Elysian
148 Elysian Way NW
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
148 Elysian Way NW, Atlanta, GA 30327
Cross Creek
Amenities
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
Stunning 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in a beautiful Cross Creek Golf Course gated community.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 148 Elysian have any available units?
148 Elysian doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 148 Elysian currently offering any rent specials?
148 Elysian is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 Elysian pet-friendly?
No, 148 Elysian is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 148 Elysian offer parking?
No, 148 Elysian does not offer parking.
Does 148 Elysian have units with washers and dryers?
No, 148 Elysian does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 Elysian have a pool?
No, 148 Elysian does not have a pool.
Does 148 Elysian have accessible units?
No, 148 Elysian does not have accessible units.
Does 148 Elysian have units with dishwashers?
No, 148 Elysian does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 148 Elysian have units with air conditioning?
No, 148 Elysian does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Modera Midtown
95 8th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Walton on the Chattahoochee
6640 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
The Point at Westside
370 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
One K
1000 Gables Way
Atlanta, GA 30329
Camden Paces
77 E Andrews Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
2460 Peachtree at Peachtree Battle
2460 Peachtree Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
The Kirkwood
71 Howard Street Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30317
The Irby
65 Irby Ave NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Similar Pages
Atlanta 1 Bedrooms
Atlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly Apartments
Atlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Midtown
Old Fourth Ward
North Buckhead
Lindbergh Morosgo
Home Park
Grant Park
Virginia Highland
Morningside Lenox Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Morehouse College
Atlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus