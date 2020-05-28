Rent Calculator
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1479 Connally Ave SW
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:34 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1479 Connally Ave SW
1479 Connally Avenue Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1479 Connally Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Venetian Hills
Amenities
hardwood floors
carport
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Lovely 3 Bedroom Home! - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath!
Hardwood Floors
Spacious Floor plan
Fresh Paint
Fresh Carpet
Sun room
Small Carport Area
Come See Today!
Apply Now!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4856358)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1479 Connally Ave SW have any available units?
1479 Connally Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 1479 Connally Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
1479 Connally Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1479 Connally Ave SW pet-friendly?
No, 1479 Connally Ave SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 1479 Connally Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 1479 Connally Ave SW offers parking.
Does 1479 Connally Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1479 Connally Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1479 Connally Ave SW have a pool?
No, 1479 Connally Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 1479 Connally Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 1479 Connally Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1479 Connally Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1479 Connally Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1479 Connally Ave SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1479 Connally Ave SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus