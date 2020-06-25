1471 Almont Drive SW

Amenities
BRAND NEW HOME RENOVATION WITH HIGH-END FINISHES AVAILABLE NOW! GREAT LOCATION!!!! - A NEW HOME RENOVATION, LOVELY YARD AND BEAUTIFULLY TUCKED AWAY! A HAPPY PLACE TO CALL HOME!
A higher standard of living with superior quality of an all new beautifully appointed interior makes this a dream home that will delight - be the first to live here!
* 3 Great Sized Bedrooms
* 2 New Classy Bath Rooms
* Chefs Kitchen with Granite Bench Tops
* New Stainless Steel Appliances, Oven Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator
* Fans Throughout
* Secluded almost No Maintenance Yard
* Covered Front Porch
* Back Entertainers Deck For Catching the Evening Breeze
* Long Driveway For Off Street Parking
Fresh airy and light filled, this property is one standout on its own, beautifully nestled in a lush green area with great views makes this property almost a tropical hideaway!
Close to all amenities.
Call Carmen the Leasing Consultant to schedule a private showing at a time of your convenience. 404 334-7195
(RLNE5143905)