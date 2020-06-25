All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1471 Almont Drive SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1471 Almont Drive SW
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:58 PM

1471 Almont Drive SW

1471 Almont Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1471 Almont Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Oakland City

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
BRAND NEW HOME RENOVATION WITH HIGH-END FINISHES AVAILABLE NOW! GREAT LOCATION!!!! - A NEW HOME RENOVATION, LOVELY YARD AND BEAUTIFULLY TUCKED AWAY! A HAPPY PLACE TO CALL HOME!

A higher standard of living with superior quality of an all new beautifully appointed interior makes this a dream home that will delight - be the first to live here!

* 3 Great Sized Bedrooms
* 2 New Classy Bath Rooms
* Chefs Kitchen with Granite Bench Tops
* New Stainless Steel Appliances, Oven Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator
* Fans Throughout
* Secluded almost No Maintenance Yard
* Covered Front Porch
* Back Entertainers Deck For Catching the Evening Breeze
* Long Driveway For Off Street Parking

Fresh airy and light filled, this property is one standout on its own, beautifully nestled in a lush green area with great views makes this property almost a tropical hideaway!
Close to all amenities.

Call Carmen the Leasing Consultant to schedule a private showing at a time of your convenience. 404 334-7195

(RLNE5143905)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1471 Almont Drive SW have any available units?
1471 Almont Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1471 Almont Drive SW have?
Some of 1471 Almont Drive SW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1471 Almont Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
1471 Almont Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1471 Almont Drive SW pet-friendly?
No, 1471 Almont Drive SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1471 Almont Drive SW offer parking?
Yes, 1471 Almont Drive SW offers parking.
Does 1471 Almont Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1471 Almont Drive SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1471 Almont Drive SW have a pool?
No, 1471 Almont Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 1471 Almont Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 1471 Almont Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1471 Almont Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1471 Almont Drive SW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Modera Midtown
95 8th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Overlook Ridge
100 Peyton Pl SW
Atlanta, GA 30311
The Rocca
3280 Northside Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30327
Steelworks Atlanta
1220 Mecaslin St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Brookwood Valley Apartments
2035 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Magnolia Vinings
2151 Cumberland Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
Centennial Place
526 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30313
The Residence Buckhead Atlanta
297 East Paces Ferry Rd
Atlanta, GA 30305

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus