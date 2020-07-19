All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1463 LA France Street NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1463 LA France Street NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1463 LA France Street NE

1463 La France Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Edgewood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1463 La France Street, Atlanta, GA 30307
Edgewood

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Be the first to live in this brand new townhome in Edgewood! Great walkable neighborhood with access to the Beltline close by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1463 LA France Street NE have any available units?
1463 LA France Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1463 LA France Street NE have?
Some of 1463 LA France Street NE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1463 LA France Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
1463 LA France Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1463 LA France Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 1463 LA France Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1463 LA France Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 1463 LA France Street NE offers parking.
Does 1463 LA France Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1463 LA France Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1463 LA France Street NE have a pool?
No, 1463 LA France Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 1463 LA France Street NE have accessible units?
No, 1463 LA France Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1463 LA France Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1463 LA France Street NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Piedmont Heights
2323 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Bell Buckhead West
3201 Downwood Cir NW
Atlanta, GA 30327
Arium Dunwoody
10 Gentrys Walk
Atlanta, GA 30341
Nine15 Midtown
915 West Peachtree St. NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Broadstone Midtown
811 Juniper St NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Landing Square
3378 Greenbriar Pkwy SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Avana Westside
1040 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
One Sovereign Place
4883 Roswell Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30342

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus