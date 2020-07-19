Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1463 LA France Street NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1463 LA France Street NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 28
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1463 LA France Street NE
1463 La France Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Edgewood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1463 La France Street, Atlanta, GA 30307
Edgewood
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Be the first to live in this brand new townhome in Edgewood! Great walkable neighborhood with access to the Beltline close by.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1463 LA France Street NE have any available units?
1463 LA France Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1463 LA France Street NE have?
Some of 1463 LA France Street NE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1463 LA France Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
1463 LA France Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1463 LA France Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 1463 LA France Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 1463 LA France Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 1463 LA France Street NE offers parking.
Does 1463 LA France Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1463 LA France Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1463 LA France Street NE have a pool?
No, 1463 LA France Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 1463 LA France Street NE have accessible units?
No, 1463 LA France Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1463 LA France Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1463 LA France Street NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
AMLI Piedmont Heights
2323 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Bell Buckhead West
3201 Downwood Cir NW
Atlanta, GA 30327
Arium Dunwoody
10 Gentrys Walk
Atlanta, GA 30341
Nine15 Midtown
915 West Peachtree St. NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Broadstone Midtown
811 Juniper St NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Landing Square
3378 Greenbriar Pkwy SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Avana Westside
1040 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
One Sovereign Place
4883 Roswell Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30342
Similar Pages
Atlanta 1 Bedrooms
Atlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly Apartments
Atlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Midtown
Old Fourth Ward
North Buckhead
Lindbergh Morosgo
Home Park
Grant Park
Virginia Highland
Morningside Lenox Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Morehouse College
Atlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus