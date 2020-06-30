1450 Fairmont Avenue NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking new construction

Gorgeous House, almost-new construction in HOT West Midtown and close to the Beltline! Breathtaking kitchen with bright white cabinets, Bianca Levantina granite, breakfast area, upgraded Kitchen aid SS appliances. Walk in pantry. Finished lower level with bonus room with full bath. Master suite with private Balcony with a city lights view, walk-in closet and stunning master bathroom. Exterior includes front porch, front balcony. Hardwoods throughout, fenced yard, professional landscaping.