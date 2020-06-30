All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated April 1 2020 at 1:12 PM

1450 Fairmont Avenue NW

1450 Fairmont Ave NW · No Longer Available
Location

1450 Fairmont Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Berkeley Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Gorgeous House, almost-new construction in HOT West Midtown and close to the Beltline! Breathtaking kitchen with bright white cabinets, Bianca Levantina granite, breakfast area, upgraded Kitchen aid SS appliances. Walk in pantry. Finished lower level with bonus room with full bath. Master suite with private Balcony with a city lights view, walk-in closet and stunning master bathroom. Exterior includes front porch, front balcony. Hardwoods throughout, fenced yard, professional landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1450 Fairmont Avenue NW have any available units?
1450 Fairmont Avenue NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1450 Fairmont Avenue NW have?
Some of 1450 Fairmont Avenue NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1450 Fairmont Avenue NW currently offering any rent specials?
1450 Fairmont Avenue NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1450 Fairmont Avenue NW pet-friendly?
No, 1450 Fairmont Avenue NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1450 Fairmont Avenue NW offer parking?
Yes, 1450 Fairmont Avenue NW offers parking.
Does 1450 Fairmont Avenue NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1450 Fairmont Avenue NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1450 Fairmont Avenue NW have a pool?
No, 1450 Fairmont Avenue NW does not have a pool.
Does 1450 Fairmont Avenue NW have accessible units?
No, 1450 Fairmont Avenue NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1450 Fairmont Avenue NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1450 Fairmont Avenue NW has units with dishwashers.

