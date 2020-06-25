145 Mcdonough Blvd SE

Amenities
Welcome Home to this FULLY RENOVATED, adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath Bungalow! The kitchen features Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, White Cabinets and White Subway Tile Backsplash. This home has a private wooded back yard with brand new deck. Laundry room has stack-able W/D connection only. Close to Public transportation and walk to Marta. (Hone alarm system will not remain upon move in) This home won't last long, schedule your viewing today!
AVAILABLE NOW | SHOW: LOCKBOX
PETS: YES, OK with Conditions
*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*
VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Home is available to view, call 678.834.8758 to schedule your viewing TODAY!
All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application
Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount
ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions
MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history
$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted
Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)
No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.
For more information on our properties and Screening Criteria visit www.title1management.com.