145 Mcdonough Blvd SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome Home to this FULLY RENOVATED, adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath Bungalow! The kitchen features Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, White Cabinets and White Subway Tile Backsplash. This home has a private wooded back yard with brand new deck. Laundry room has stack-able W/D connection only. Close to Public transportation and walk to Marta. (Hone alarm system will not remain upon move in) This home won't last long, schedule your viewing today!



AVAILABLE NOW | SHOW: LOCKBOX



PETS: YES, OK with Conditions

*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Home is available to view, call 678.834.8758 to schedule your viewing TODAY!



All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:

Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application

Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount

ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions

MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history

$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted

Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)

No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.



For more information on our properties and Screening Criteria visit www.title1management.com.