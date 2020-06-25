All apartments in Atlanta
145 Mcdonough Blvd SE
Last updated May 14 2019 at 7:43 AM

145 Mcdonough Blvd SE

145 Mcdonough Boulevard Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

145 Mcdonough Boulevard Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
South Atlanta

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Welcome Home to this FULLY RENOVATED, adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath Bungalow! The kitchen features Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, White Cabinets and White Subway Tile Backsplash. This home has a private wooded back yard with brand new deck. Laundry room has stack-able W/D connection only. Close to Public transportation and walk to Marta. (Hone alarm system will not remain upon move in) This home won't last long, schedule your viewing today!

AVAILABLE NOW | SHOW: LOCKBOX

PETS: YES, OK with Conditions
*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Home is available to view, call 678.834.8758 to schedule your viewing TODAY!

All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application
Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount
ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions
MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history
$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted
Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)
No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.

For more information on our properties and Screening Criteria visit www.title1management.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 Mcdonough Blvd SE have any available units?
145 Mcdonough Blvd SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 145 Mcdonough Blvd SE have?
Some of 145 Mcdonough Blvd SE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 Mcdonough Blvd SE currently offering any rent specials?
145 Mcdonough Blvd SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 Mcdonough Blvd SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 145 Mcdonough Blvd SE is pet friendly.
Does 145 Mcdonough Blvd SE offer parking?
No, 145 Mcdonough Blvd SE does not offer parking.
Does 145 Mcdonough Blvd SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 145 Mcdonough Blvd SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 Mcdonough Blvd SE have a pool?
No, 145 Mcdonough Blvd SE does not have a pool.
Does 145 Mcdonough Blvd SE have accessible units?
No, 145 Mcdonough Blvd SE does not have accessible units.
Does 145 Mcdonough Blvd SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 145 Mcdonough Blvd SE has units with dishwashers.
