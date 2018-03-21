All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1448 Westboro Drive Southwest

1448 Westboro Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1448 Westboro Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Oakland City

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials! ***

One Story 3 Br, 2 Ba home Rocking Chair Front Porch In Fulton County Near Downtown Atlanta, West End And Fort McPherson! Lovely Living Room With Decorative Fireplace. Large Kitchen With Lots Of Cabinets, Walk-in Pantry, And Breakfast Nook. 3 Spacious Bedrooms Including Master On The Main With Private Bath. Hardwood Floors, Tile, Plus Whole Interior Just Painted! Private Backyard With Large Carport. Hurry You Will Not Want To Miss This Home.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score.Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. Verify Schools with applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

County:Fulton;
Year:1932;
Sq Ft: 1437;
Bedrooms/Baths: 3 Br /2 Ba

Schools:
Elementary: Connally;
Middle: Brown; :
High: Fulton-Other;

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1932

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 1230
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1448 Westboro Drive Southwest have any available units?
1448 Westboro Drive Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1448 Westboro Drive Southwest have?
Some of 1448 Westboro Drive Southwest's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1448 Westboro Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1448 Westboro Drive Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1448 Westboro Drive Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 1448 Westboro Drive Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1448 Westboro Drive Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 1448 Westboro Drive Southwest offers parking.
Does 1448 Westboro Drive Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1448 Westboro Drive Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1448 Westboro Drive Southwest have a pool?
No, 1448 Westboro Drive Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1448 Westboro Drive Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1448 Westboro Drive Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1448 Westboro Drive Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1448 Westboro Drive Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
