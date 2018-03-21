1448 Westboro Drive Southwest

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors carport fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking

***Ask About Our Move-In Specials! ***



One Story 3 Br, 2 Ba home Rocking Chair Front Porch In Fulton County Near Downtown Atlanta, West End And Fort McPherson! Lovely Living Room With Decorative Fireplace. Large Kitchen With Lots Of Cabinets, Walk-in Pantry, And Breakfast Nook. 3 Spacious Bedrooms Including Master On The Main With Private Bath. Hardwood Floors, Tile, Plus Whole Interior Just Painted! Private Backyard With Large Carport. Hurry You Will Not Want To Miss This Home.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score.Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. Verify Schools with applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



County:Fulton;

Year:1932;

Sq Ft: 1437;

Bedrooms/Baths: 3 Br /2 Ba



Schools:

Elementary: Connally;

Middle: Brown; :

High: Fulton-Other;



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1932



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: 1230

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.