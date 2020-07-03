All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1445 Lucile Avenue #3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1445 Lucile Avenue #3
Last updated March 24 2019 at 1:32 PM

1445 Lucile Avenue #3

1445 Lucile Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1445 Lucile Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Westview

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/820820e01a ----
Steps to the Westside Beltline, Monday Night Brewing and Lean Draft House. Gorgeous newly renovated spacious top floor apartment with spacious kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters, and designer flooring. Large living area with great sun-room that would make a great home office or art studio and 2 lovely sun filled bedrooms.

Water Included
Coin Operated Laundry Located in Building
1 Small pet allowed - 20 lbs or less with a $250 non-refundable pet fee
No Section 8 Vouchers Accepted

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1445 Lucile Avenue #3 have any available units?
1445 Lucile Avenue #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1445 Lucile Avenue #3 have?
Some of 1445 Lucile Avenue #3's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1445 Lucile Avenue #3 currently offering any rent specials?
1445 Lucile Avenue #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1445 Lucile Avenue #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1445 Lucile Avenue #3 is pet friendly.
Does 1445 Lucile Avenue #3 offer parking?
No, 1445 Lucile Avenue #3 does not offer parking.
Does 1445 Lucile Avenue #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1445 Lucile Avenue #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1445 Lucile Avenue #3 have a pool?
No, 1445 Lucile Avenue #3 does not have a pool.
Does 1445 Lucile Avenue #3 have accessible units?
No, 1445 Lucile Avenue #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1445 Lucile Avenue #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1445 Lucile Avenue #3 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Creekstone
1945 Savoy Dr
Atlanta, GA 30341
The Park at Riverview
7350 Campbellton Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Dwell ATL Luxury Apartments
171 Auburn Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30303
Lilli Midtown
693 Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30308
City View Vinings Apartments
3340 Cumberland Blvd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Reserve at the Ballpark
2875 Crescent Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
The Kirkwood
71 Howard Street Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30317
Landing Square
3378 Greenbriar Pkwy SW
Atlanta, GA 30331

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus