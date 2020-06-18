All apartments in Atlanta
1442 W Wesley Road NW
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:48 PM

1442 W Wesley Road NW

1442 West Wesley Road Northwest · (404) 900-9594
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1442 West Wesley Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30327
Margaret Mitchell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$8,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 7 Bath · 7544 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Traditional 4-story home perfectly situated on private 1.73+/- acres. Gorgeous details include dining rm, family rm, kitchen w/granite counters, stainless appls, 6 burner cooktop, custom cabinetry & breakfast rm leading to the covered patio overlooking the manicured grounds & woodland view. All bedrooms up + 3rd floor has bonus room w/built-in bar & craft rm. List of features include Crestron system, multi-layer security system, copper gutters, generator & 3-story garage w/elevator lift, ideal for cars, boasts, etc. Surrounding acreage will not be developed on.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1442 W Wesley Road NW have any available units?
1442 W Wesley Road NW has a unit available for $8,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1442 W Wesley Road NW have?
Some of 1442 W Wesley Road NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1442 W Wesley Road NW currently offering any rent specials?
1442 W Wesley Road NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1442 W Wesley Road NW pet-friendly?
No, 1442 W Wesley Road NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1442 W Wesley Road NW offer parking?
Yes, 1442 W Wesley Road NW does offer parking.
Does 1442 W Wesley Road NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1442 W Wesley Road NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1442 W Wesley Road NW have a pool?
No, 1442 W Wesley Road NW does not have a pool.
Does 1442 W Wesley Road NW have accessible units?
No, 1442 W Wesley Road NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1442 W Wesley Road NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1442 W Wesley Road NW has units with dishwashers.
