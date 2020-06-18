1442 W Wesley Road NW

Amenities
Traditional 4-story home perfectly situated on private 1.73+/- acres. Gorgeous details include dining rm, family rm, kitchen w/granite counters, stainless appls, 6 burner cooktop, custom cabinetry & breakfast rm leading to the covered patio overlooking the manicured grounds & woodland view. All bedrooms up + 3rd floor has bonus room w/built-in bar & craft rm. List of features include Crestron system, multi-layer security system, copper gutters, generator & 3-story garage w/elevator lift, ideal for cars, boasts, etc. Surrounding acreage will not be developed on.