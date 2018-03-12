1441 Lanier Place NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

This spacious & sunlit home is moments from Morningside Village, Virginia Highland & Atlanta’s best dining & shopping! Features include hdwds thruout, formal dining rm, office & lrg finished terrace level w/ bonus space for family rm, gym & potential 5th bdrm. Kit w/ Wolf, Sub-Zero & Dacor appls opens to living rm & brkf nook. 4 bdrms upstairs, all with en suite baths including the Master suite w/ sitting area, frplc & spa-like bath. Step from your living area to screened porch & flat bkyd w/ lrg patio, frplc & new kit w/ Green Egg, Artisan Grill & refrigerator.