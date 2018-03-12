All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 11 2019 at 6:56 AM

1441 Lanier Place NE

1441 Lanier Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1441 Lanier Place Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Morningside - Lenox Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This spacious & sunlit home is moments from Morningside Village, Virginia Highland & Atlanta’s best dining & shopping! Features include hdwds thruout, formal dining rm, office & lrg finished terrace level w/ bonus space for family rm, gym & potential 5th bdrm. Kit w/ Wolf, Sub-Zero & Dacor appls opens to living rm & brkf nook. 4 bdrms upstairs, all with en suite baths including the Master suite w/ sitting area, frplc & spa-like bath. Step from your living area to screened porch & flat bkyd w/ lrg patio, frplc & new kit w/ Green Egg, Artisan Grill & refrigerator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1441 Lanier Place NE have any available units?
1441 Lanier Place NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1441 Lanier Place NE have?
Some of 1441 Lanier Place NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1441 Lanier Place NE currently offering any rent specials?
1441 Lanier Place NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1441 Lanier Place NE pet-friendly?
No, 1441 Lanier Place NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1441 Lanier Place NE offer parking?
Yes, 1441 Lanier Place NE offers parking.
Does 1441 Lanier Place NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1441 Lanier Place NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1441 Lanier Place NE have a pool?
No, 1441 Lanier Place NE does not have a pool.
Does 1441 Lanier Place NE have accessible units?
No, 1441 Lanier Place NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1441 Lanier Place NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1441 Lanier Place NE has units with dishwashers.
