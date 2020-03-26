All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:31 AM

1441 Chipley St

1441 Chipley Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1441 Chipley Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Edgewood

Amenities

parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great Location!!! Like New Home!!! Convenient to Everything in the Prestigious Edgewood Area!!! Must See!!! NO PETS!!! NO SECTION 8 PLEASE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1441 Chipley St have any available units?
1441 Chipley St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1441 Chipley St currently offering any rent specials?
1441 Chipley St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1441 Chipley St pet-friendly?
No, 1441 Chipley St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1441 Chipley St offer parking?
Yes, 1441 Chipley St offers parking.
Does 1441 Chipley St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1441 Chipley St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1441 Chipley St have a pool?
No, 1441 Chipley St does not have a pool.
Does 1441 Chipley St have accessible units?
No, 1441 Chipley St does not have accessible units.
Does 1441 Chipley St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1441 Chipley St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1441 Chipley St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1441 Chipley St does not have units with air conditioning.
