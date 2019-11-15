1430 Athens Ave SW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Welcome Home!



Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home available for immediate move in. All the character you expect in an older home with modern conveniences. The Living Room and Dining Room have fireplaces. Huge Eat In Kitchen with Ice Maker Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Dual Sinks, and plenty of Cabinet and Counter space! Oversized Bedrooms with ceiling fans! The 3rd Bedroom can be used as an Office or Sunroom. Limitless possibilities! Hardwood flooring, Designer Light Fixtures, Custom Hardware, Fenced in back yard, huge welcoming front porch, and Seconds from 75/85 and I-20!

Affordable Intown living!

No Section 8. Pets are allowed with $150 fee. $50 fee for additional pet(would prefer no puppies or kittens). 2 pet limit. No aggressive breeds.