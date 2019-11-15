All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1430 Athens Ave SW

1430 Athens Avenue Southwest
Location

1430 Athens Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Capitol View

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Welcome Home!

Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home available for immediate move in. All the character you expect in an older home with modern conveniences. The Living Room and Dining Room have fireplaces. Huge Eat In Kitchen with Ice Maker Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Dual Sinks, and plenty of Cabinet and Counter space! Oversized Bedrooms with ceiling fans! The 3rd Bedroom can be used as an Office or Sunroom. Limitless possibilities! Hardwood flooring, Designer Light Fixtures, Custom Hardware, Fenced in back yard, huge welcoming front porch, and Seconds from 75/85 and I-20!
Affordable Intown living!
No Section 8. Pets are allowed with $150 fee. $50 fee for additional pet(would prefer no puppies or kittens). 2 pet limit. No aggressive breeds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1430 Athens Ave SW have any available units?
1430 Athens Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1430 Athens Ave SW have?
Some of 1430 Athens Ave SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1430 Athens Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
1430 Athens Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1430 Athens Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1430 Athens Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 1430 Athens Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 1430 Athens Ave SW offers parking.
Does 1430 Athens Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1430 Athens Ave SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1430 Athens Ave SW have a pool?
No, 1430 Athens Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 1430 Athens Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 1430 Athens Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1430 Athens Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1430 Athens Ave SW has units with dishwashers.
