Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1426 NE Monroe Drive
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:13 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1426 NE Monroe Drive
1426 Monroe Dr NE
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Morningside - Lenox Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1426 Monroe Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
Morningside - Lenox Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1426 NE Monroe Drive have any available units?
1426 NE Monroe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1426 NE Monroe Drive have?
Some of 1426 NE Monroe Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1426 NE Monroe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1426 NE Monroe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1426 NE Monroe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1426 NE Monroe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 1426 NE Monroe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1426 NE Monroe Drive offers parking.
Does 1426 NE Monroe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1426 NE Monroe Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1426 NE Monroe Drive have a pool?
No, 1426 NE Monroe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1426 NE Monroe Drive have accessible units?
No, 1426 NE Monroe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1426 NE Monroe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1426 NE Monroe Drive has units with dishwashers.
