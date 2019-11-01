Rent Calculator
1415 Willis Mill Road
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:34 PM
1 of 12
1415 Willis Mill Road
1415 Willis Mill Road Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
1415 Willis Mill Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Cascade Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5359345)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1415 Willis Mill Road have any available units?
1415 Willis Mill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 1415 Willis Mill Road currently offering any rent specials?
1415 Willis Mill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 Willis Mill Road pet-friendly?
No, 1415 Willis Mill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 1415 Willis Mill Road offer parking?
No, 1415 Willis Mill Road does not offer parking.
Does 1415 Willis Mill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1415 Willis Mill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 Willis Mill Road have a pool?
No, 1415 Willis Mill Road does not have a pool.
Does 1415 Willis Mill Road have accessible units?
No, 1415 Willis Mill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 Willis Mill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1415 Willis Mill Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1415 Willis Mill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1415 Willis Mill Road does not have units with air conditioning.
