All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1394 Heights Park Drive SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1394 Heights Park Drive SE
Last updated September 18 2019 at 11:20 PM

1394 Heights Park Drive SE

1394 Heights Park Dr SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1394 Heights Park Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30316
Custer - Mcdonough - Guice

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Remarkable 3 story European style Townhome in Grant Park area, bldr upgrades, custom decor paint pallet with gleaming hardwoods throughout! single care garage opens to foyer and finished partial basement suite, 2nd level floor features an open floor plan with dedicated dining area, chef's kitchen, breakfast bar adjacent to the open large living room that leads to the private balcony with city views. Third floor bosts 2 large m bedroom suites with D vanities, deck, sep tub/shower, & laundry room. Live close to everything in Grant Park in this charming home! No housing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1394 Heights Park Drive SE have any available units?
1394 Heights Park Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1394 Heights Park Drive SE have?
Some of 1394 Heights Park Drive SE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1394 Heights Park Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
1394 Heights Park Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1394 Heights Park Drive SE pet-friendly?
No, 1394 Heights Park Drive SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1394 Heights Park Drive SE offer parking?
Yes, 1394 Heights Park Drive SE offers parking.
Does 1394 Heights Park Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1394 Heights Park Drive SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1394 Heights Park Drive SE have a pool?
No, 1394 Heights Park Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 1394 Heights Park Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 1394 Heights Park Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1394 Heights Park Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1394 Heights Park Drive SE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pencil Factory Flats
349 Decatur St SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Arium Westside
1000 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
AMLI 3464
3464 Roxboro Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Inman Quarter
299 N Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
Westside Townhomes
1514 Northwest Drive Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Rocca
3280 Northside Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30327
The Irby
65 Irby Ave NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Edge on the Beltline
670 Dekalb Avenue Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30307

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus