1394 Heights Park Drive SE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Remarkable 3 story European style Townhome in Grant Park area, bldr upgrades, custom decor paint pallet with gleaming hardwoods throughout! single care garage opens to foyer and finished partial basement suite, 2nd level floor features an open floor plan with dedicated dining area, chef's kitchen, breakfast bar adjacent to the open large living room that leads to the private balcony with city views. Third floor bosts 2 large m bedroom suites with D vanities, deck, sep tub/shower, & laundry room. Live close to everything in Grant Park in this charming home! No housing