1388 La France Street NE

Amenities
TWO Master Suites! Huge 4-Car Tandem Garage w/storage! Fenced Backyard. Deck. BASEMENT with 1/2 Bath & Finished Flex Space perfect for Home Office, Media Rm or Workout Rm. Open & Spacious Main Level offers a Guest BR w/Full Bath, 10' Ceilings, Family Rm w/Built-Ins & 42" Linear Gas Fireplace, Awesome Chef's Kitchen w/Bosch Appliances, Contemporary Flat Panel Cabinetry, Beautiful White Quartz Countertops & Under Cabinet Lighting. Upstairs offers Oversized Master BR w/Large Custom Closet & Oversized Secondary BR.