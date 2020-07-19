All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1388 La France Street NE

1388 La France Street · No Longer Available
Location

1388 La France Street, Atlanta, GA 30307
Edgewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
TWO Master Suites! Huge 4-Car Tandem Garage w/storage! Fenced Backyard. Deck. BASEMENT with 1/2 Bath & Finished Flex Space perfect for Home Office, Media Rm or Workout Rm. Open & Spacious Main Level offers a Guest BR w/Full Bath, 10' Ceilings, Family Rm w/Built-Ins & 42" Linear Gas Fireplace, Awesome Chef's Kitchen w/Bosch Appliances, Contemporary Flat Panel Cabinetry, Beautiful White Quartz Countertops & Under Cabinet Lighting. Upstairs offers Oversized Master BR w/Large Custom Closet & Oversized Secondary BR.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1388 La France Street NE have any available units?
1388 La France Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1388 La France Street NE have?
Some of 1388 La France Street NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1388 La France Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
1388 La France Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1388 La France Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 1388 La France Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1388 La France Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 1388 La France Street NE offers parking.
Does 1388 La France Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1388 La France Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1388 La France Street NE have a pool?
No, 1388 La France Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 1388 La France Street NE have accessible units?
No, 1388 La France Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1388 La France Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1388 La France Street NE has units with dishwashers.
