Last updated June 27 2019 at 10:51 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1387 SW Avon
1387 Avon Ave SW
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1387 Avon Ave SW, Atlanta, GA 30310
Oakland City
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Nice 3 bedroom home with a bonus room or 4th bedroom upstairs. Hardwood floors throughout the main level. Modern updated kitchen. Ample off street parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1387 SW Avon have any available units?
1387 SW Avon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1387 SW Avon have?
Some of 1387 SW Avon's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1387 SW Avon currently offering any rent specials?
1387 SW Avon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1387 SW Avon pet-friendly?
No, 1387 SW Avon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 1387 SW Avon offer parking?
Yes, 1387 SW Avon offers parking.
Does 1387 SW Avon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1387 SW Avon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1387 SW Avon have a pool?
No, 1387 SW Avon does not have a pool.
Does 1387 SW Avon have accessible units?
No, 1387 SW Avon does not have accessible units.
Does 1387 SW Avon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1387 SW Avon has units with dishwashers.
