Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1371 Campbellton Road Southwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1371 Campbellton Road Southwest
1371 Campbellton Road Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
1371 Campbellton Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Venetian Hills
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1371 Campbellton Road Southwest have any available units?
1371 Campbellton Road Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time.
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 1371 Campbellton Road Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1371 Campbellton Road Southwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1371 Campbellton Road Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 1371 Campbellton Road Southwest is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 1371 Campbellton Road Southwest offer parking?
No, 1371 Campbellton Road Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1371 Campbellton Road Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1371 Campbellton Road Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1371 Campbellton Road Southwest have a pool?
No, 1371 Campbellton Road Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1371 Campbellton Road Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1371 Campbellton Road Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1371 Campbellton Road Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1371 Campbellton Road Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1371 Campbellton Road Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1371 Campbellton Road Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
