Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1371 Campbellton Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1371 Campbellton Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1371 Campbellton Rd
1371 Campbellton Rd SW
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1371 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30310
Venetian Hills
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1371 Campbellton Rd have any available units?
1371 Campbellton Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 1371 Campbellton Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1371 Campbellton Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1371 Campbellton Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1371 Campbellton Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 1371 Campbellton Rd offer parking?
No, 1371 Campbellton Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1371 Campbellton Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1371 Campbellton Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1371 Campbellton Rd have a pool?
No, 1371 Campbellton Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1371 Campbellton Rd have accessible units?
No, 1371 Campbellton Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1371 Campbellton Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1371 Campbellton Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1371 Campbellton Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1371 Campbellton Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Fairway Court
1247 Joseph E Boone Blvd NW
Atlanta, GA 30314
Alexan on 8th
880 West Peachtree Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30309
The Atlantic Ashford
3716 Ashford Dunwoody Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
Alturas Embry Hills
3544 Old Chamblee Tucker Rd
Atlanta, GA 30340
Cortland at the Battery Atlanta
900 Battery Avenue SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
755 North Apartments
755 North Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Avana Westside
1040 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Mirador at Peachtree
2203 Plaster Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Similar Pages
Atlanta 1 Bedrooms
Atlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly Apartments
Atlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Midtown
Old Fourth Ward
North Buckhead
Lindbergh Morosgo
Home Park
Grant Park
Virginia Highland
Morningside Lenox Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Morehouse College
Atlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus