1365 Kipling St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1365 Kipling St
1365 Kipling Street Southeast
No Longer Available
Location
1365 Kipling Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Thomasville Heights
Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Four bedroom, 1 bath home with new interior paint and laminate flooring! Ready for immediate move in. Convenient location close to downtown Atlanta! Must show income of at least $3,000 per month.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1365 Kipling St have any available units?
1365 Kipling St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 1365 Kipling St currently offering any rent specials?
1365 Kipling St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1365 Kipling St pet-friendly?
No, 1365 Kipling St is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 1365 Kipling St offer parking?
No, 1365 Kipling St does not offer parking.
Does 1365 Kipling St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1365 Kipling St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1365 Kipling St have a pool?
No, 1365 Kipling St does not have a pool.
Does 1365 Kipling St have accessible units?
No, 1365 Kipling St does not have accessible units.
Does 1365 Kipling St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1365 Kipling St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1365 Kipling St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1365 Kipling St does not have units with air conditioning.
