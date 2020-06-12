1365 Kipling St

All apartments in Atlanta
Location

1365 Kipling Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Thomasville Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Four bedroom, 1 bath home with new interior paint and laminate flooring! Ready for immediate move in. Convenient location close to downtown Atlanta! Must show income of at least $3,000 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

