1360 La France Street NE #104

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great location and beautiful home! - Welcome home to the best of Intown living in the La France St. community! Exceptional luxury townhome boasts a wide open main level, featuring fireplace, kitchen with stainless & granite, walk out to deck overlooking private fenced back yard. Upper level hosts Master w/ ensuite featuring it's own private balcony, and two more bedrooms. Lower level hosts 4th bedroom/office/den/roommate w/ access to back yard and 2-car garage. THIS HOME IS SPACIOUS! A short walk to the Beltline, Edgewood Retail District and L5P. So close to the Kirkwood Strip, D'town Decatur, VAHI, Midtown. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. To schedule a self tour view please call 678-929-4345.



(RLNE5114842)