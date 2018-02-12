All apartments in Atlanta
1360 La France Street NE #104

1360 La France Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1360 La France Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Edgewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great location and beautiful home! - Welcome home to the best of Intown living in the La France St. community! Exceptional luxury townhome boasts a wide open main level, featuring fireplace, kitchen with stainless & granite, walk out to deck overlooking private fenced back yard. Upper level hosts Master w/ ensuite featuring it's own private balcony, and two more bedrooms. Lower level hosts 4th bedroom/office/den/roommate w/ access to back yard and 2-car garage. THIS HOME IS SPACIOUS! A short walk to the Beltline, Edgewood Retail District and L5P. So close to the Kirkwood Strip, D'town Decatur, VAHI, Midtown. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. To schedule a self tour view please call 678-929-4345.

(RLNE5114842)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1360 La France Street NE #104 have any available units?
1360 La France Street NE #104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1360 La France Street NE #104 have?
Some of 1360 La France Street NE #104's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1360 La France Street NE #104 currently offering any rent specials?
1360 La France Street NE #104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1360 La France Street NE #104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1360 La France Street NE #104 is pet friendly.
Does 1360 La France Street NE #104 offer parking?
Yes, 1360 La France Street NE #104 offers parking.
Does 1360 La France Street NE #104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1360 La France Street NE #104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1360 La France Street NE #104 have a pool?
No, 1360 La France Street NE #104 does not have a pool.
Does 1360 La France Street NE #104 have accessible units?
No, 1360 La France Street NE #104 does not have accessible units.
Does 1360 La France Street NE #104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1360 La France Street NE #104 does not have units with dishwashers.
