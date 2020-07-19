All apartments in Atlanta
1358 Middlesex Avenue NE

1358 Middlesex Avenue Northeast
Location

1358 Middlesex Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Morningside - Lenox Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED 3/3 quiet safe in Morningside neighborhood. Utilities, cable, WiFi, lawn service INCLUDED. Short-term/TV/film/photo shoots considered (rate neg). Unique setting w/ hardwoods/palm trees/bamboo, fenced yard. Walk to Piedmont Park, BeltLine, VA Highlands. Entertaining areas, screened porch, brick fireplace, outdoor firepit, koi pond. Master balcony overlooks deck/scenic city view. Partially finished basement storage. Outage proof w/whole house generator. **Handicap accessible guest house & cigar rm/office/cottage in back possibly avail as add-on**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1358 Middlesex Avenue NE have any available units?
1358 Middlesex Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1358 Middlesex Avenue NE have?
Some of 1358 Middlesex Avenue NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1358 Middlesex Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
1358 Middlesex Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1358 Middlesex Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 1358 Middlesex Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1358 Middlesex Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 1358 Middlesex Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 1358 Middlesex Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1358 Middlesex Avenue NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1358 Middlesex Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 1358 Middlesex Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 1358 Middlesex Avenue NE have accessible units?
Yes, 1358 Middlesex Avenue NE has accessible units.
Does 1358 Middlesex Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1358 Middlesex Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.
