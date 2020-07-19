1358 Middlesex Avenue NE

Amenities
FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED 3/3 quiet safe in Morningside neighborhood. Utilities, cable, WiFi, lawn service INCLUDED. Short-term/TV/film/photo shoots considered (rate neg). Unique setting w/ hardwoods/palm trees/bamboo, fenced yard. Walk to Piedmont Park, BeltLine, VA Highlands. Entertaining areas, screened porch, brick fireplace, outdoor firepit, koi pond. Master balcony overlooks deck/scenic city view. Partially finished basement storage. Outage proof w/whole house generator. **Handicap accessible guest house & cigar rm/office/cottage in back possibly avail as add-on**