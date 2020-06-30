Rent Calculator
135 Dahlia Avenue Northwest
Last updated October 16 2019 at 10:45 PM
1 of 1
135 Dahlia Avenue Northwest
135 Dahlia Avenue Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
135 Dahlia Avenue Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Dixie Hills
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 135 Dahlia Avenue Northwest have any available units?
135 Dahlia Avenue Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 135 Dahlia Avenue Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
135 Dahlia Avenue Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Dahlia Avenue Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 135 Dahlia Avenue Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 135 Dahlia Avenue Northwest offer parking?
No, 135 Dahlia Avenue Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 135 Dahlia Avenue Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 Dahlia Avenue Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Dahlia Avenue Northwest have a pool?
No, 135 Dahlia Avenue Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 135 Dahlia Avenue Northwest have accessible units?
No, 135 Dahlia Avenue Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Dahlia Avenue Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 135 Dahlia Avenue Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 135 Dahlia Avenue Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 135 Dahlia Avenue Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
