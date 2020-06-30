All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1349 Redford Drive Southeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1349 Redford Drive Southeast
Last updated January 17 2020 at 8:37 PM

1349 Redford Drive Southeast

1349 Redford Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1349 Redford Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Rebel Valley Forest

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Cozy ranch in SE Atlanta close to EAV in Rebel Forest. AHA friendly. Hardwoods throughout. Great back porch for cookouts.
Spacious front and back yard. Quiet street. Partially fenced in backyard with deck. MARTA bus stops near.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1349 Redford Drive Southeast have any available units?
1349 Redford Drive Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1349 Redford Drive Southeast have?
Some of 1349 Redford Drive Southeast's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1349 Redford Drive Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
1349 Redford Drive Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1349 Redford Drive Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 1349 Redford Drive Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1349 Redford Drive Southeast offer parking?
No, 1349 Redford Drive Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 1349 Redford Drive Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1349 Redford Drive Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1349 Redford Drive Southeast have a pool?
No, 1349 Redford Drive Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 1349 Redford Drive Southeast have accessible units?
No, 1349 Redford Drive Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1349 Redford Drive Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1349 Redford Drive Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Residences at Vinings Mountain
100 Pinhurst Dr
Atlanta, GA 30339
Platform
290 Martin Luther King Jr Drive SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Camden Paces
77 E Andrews Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
The Sidney at Morningside
1295 E Rock Springs Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
The Local on 14th
455 14th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Artesian East Village
1438 Bouldercrest Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
The Five by Arium
2020 Powers Ferry Road SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Westside Heights
903 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus