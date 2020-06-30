1349 Redford Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315 Rebel Valley Forest
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
range
oven
Cozy ranch in SE Atlanta close to EAV in Rebel Forest. AHA friendly. Hardwoods throughout. Great back porch for cookouts. Spacious front and back yard. Quiet street. Partially fenced in backyard with deck. MARTA bus stops near.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
