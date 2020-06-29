All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1346 Miller Reed Ave Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1346 Miller Reed Ave Unit B
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

1346 Miller Reed Ave Unit B

1346 Miller Reed Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1346 Miller Reed Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Chosewood Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom Condo in Chosewood Park - Recently Renovated First Floor Unit in Chosewood Park, 2 bedroom 1 bath unit plus office, Updated Kitchen including cabinets and counter tops, large community deck and relaxing back yard.

(RLNE4430765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1346 Miller Reed Ave Unit B have any available units?
1346 Miller Reed Ave Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1346 Miller Reed Ave Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1346 Miller Reed Ave Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1346 Miller Reed Ave Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 1346 Miller Reed Ave Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1346 Miller Reed Ave Unit B offer parking?
No, 1346 Miller Reed Ave Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 1346 Miller Reed Ave Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1346 Miller Reed Ave Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1346 Miller Reed Ave Unit B have a pool?
No, 1346 Miller Reed Ave Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 1346 Miller Reed Ave Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1346 Miller Reed Ave Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1346 Miller Reed Ave Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1346 Miller Reed Ave Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1346 Miller Reed Ave Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1346 Miller Reed Ave Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rosemont Vinings Ridge
3200 Post Woods Dr
Atlanta, GA 30339
Windsor at Midtown
222 14th St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
675 N Highland
675 N Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Virginia Highlands
609 Virginia Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
The Pointe at Lindbergh
485 Lindbergh Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Millworks
1888 Emery St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Walton Westside
790 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Camden Midtown Atlanta
265 Ponce de Leon Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus