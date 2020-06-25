Rent Calculator
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1339 Elizabeth Avenue
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:24 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1339 Elizabeth Avenue
1339 Elizabeth Avenue Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1339 Elizabeth Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Venetian Hills
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom Home in the West End - Cozy 2 bedroom home with private screen in porch.
(RLNE4837350)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1339 Elizabeth Avenue have any available units?
1339 Elizabeth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 1339 Elizabeth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1339 Elizabeth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1339 Elizabeth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1339 Elizabeth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 1339 Elizabeth Avenue offer parking?
No, 1339 Elizabeth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1339 Elizabeth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1339 Elizabeth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1339 Elizabeth Avenue have a pool?
No, 1339 Elizabeth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1339 Elizabeth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1339 Elizabeth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1339 Elizabeth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1339 Elizabeth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1339 Elizabeth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1339 Elizabeth Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
