1338 Lynford Dr SW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1338 Lynford Dr SW

1338 Lynford Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1338 Lynford Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Oakland City

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Nice 3 bedroom home. Hardwood flooring in the living room. Fully equipped galley style kitchen with door to the backyard. Spacious bedrooms with ample closet space. Full ceramic tiled bath.Totally electric.

(RLNE4687141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1338 Lynford Dr SW have any available units?
1338 Lynford Dr SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1338 Lynford Dr SW have?
Some of 1338 Lynford Dr SW's amenities include hardwood floors, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1338 Lynford Dr SW currently offering any rent specials?
1338 Lynford Dr SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1338 Lynford Dr SW pet-friendly?
No, 1338 Lynford Dr SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1338 Lynford Dr SW offer parking?
No, 1338 Lynford Dr SW does not offer parking.
Does 1338 Lynford Dr SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1338 Lynford Dr SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1338 Lynford Dr SW have a pool?
No, 1338 Lynford Dr SW does not have a pool.
Does 1338 Lynford Dr SW have accessible units?
No, 1338 Lynford Dr SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1338 Lynford Dr SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1338 Lynford Dr SW does not have units with dishwashers.
