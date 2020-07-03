Rent Calculator
1330 Allene Avenue Southwest
Last updated January 24 2020 at 8:56 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1330 Allene Avenue Southwest
1330 Allene Avenue Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
1330 Allene Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Capitol View
Amenities
parking
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
Cozy private room for rent in a 6 bedroom home located in the popular Capitol View neighborhood. Access to Kitchen shared bathroom. No Laundry. Free parking on premises.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1330 Allene Avenue Southwest have any available units?
1330 Allene Avenue Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 1330 Allene Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1330 Allene Avenue Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1330 Allene Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 1330 Allene Avenue Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 1330 Allene Avenue Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 1330 Allene Avenue Southwest offers parking.
Does 1330 Allene Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1330 Allene Avenue Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1330 Allene Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 1330 Allene Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1330 Allene Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1330 Allene Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1330 Allene Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1330 Allene Avenue Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1330 Allene Avenue Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1330 Allene Avenue Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
