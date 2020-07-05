All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

133 Burre Lane Southwest

133 Burre Lane Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

133 Burre Lane Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Baker Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (APPLIANCES SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 Burre Lane Southwest have any available units?
133 Burre Lane Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 133 Burre Lane Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
133 Burre Lane Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 Burre Lane Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 133 Burre Lane Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 133 Burre Lane Southwest offer parking?
No, 133 Burre Lane Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 133 Burre Lane Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 Burre Lane Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 Burre Lane Southwest have a pool?
No, 133 Burre Lane Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 133 Burre Lane Southwest have accessible units?
No, 133 Burre Lane Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 133 Burre Lane Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 133 Burre Lane Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 133 Burre Lane Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 133 Burre Lane Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.

