Atlanta, GA
1315 Elizabeth Ave SW
Last updated April 18 2020 at 9:23 PM

1315 Elizabeth Ave SW

1315 Elizabeth Avenue Southwest · (678) 916-9469
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1315 Elizabeth Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Venetian Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$915

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 815 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cozy 2 Bedroom home conveniently located near Marta!

Pet Policy: Pets allowed with a $500 deposit for the first pet ($250 non-refundable); $250 each additional pet.

Tenant must obtain renters liability insurance prior to occupying the home.

Upon notification of approval, the reservation fee must be paid and possession of the property must be taken within 30 days of the approval date. The property will continue to be advertised and additional applications will be accepted until a reservation fee is submitted to our office. The reservation fee will be used for the First Full Month's rent.

PLEASE NOTE: The property will be leased to the first approved applicant that submits the reservation fee.
If Approved, a Security Deposit equal to one months rent and a Move-In fee of $250.00 will be due in our office prior to move in.

PMI Georgia approves rental applications based on a scoring system that includes verification of employment, NET income, rental history, criminal background check, credit check and debt to income ratio. Everyone who will occupy the home over the age of 18 must complete a rental application.

TO QUALIFY YOU MUST MEET THE FOLLOWING CRITERIA:
**Employed in Georgia and able to provide proof of income for the last 30 days. Pay-stubs are acceptable proof of income. Bank statements are not accepted for proof of income. Self-employed applicants must submit recent Tax returns.
**Monthly income must be AT LEAST 3 times the rental amount.
**Good rental history from a Landlord for the last 2 years. NO negative references, current evictions or unpaid rental collections. Verification from a friend or family member only will lower your score.

**The following items will lower your score: Newly employed (less than a year), Low credit score or No credit file, Residential history verified by a friend or family member, History of late rental payments, NSF's, Dispossessory court filings, Bankruptcy, Increase in rent, Past Evictions, Negative residential info.
**Active Bankruptcy, Eviction in Progress, No Residential History or Multiple Residential Collections can result in an automatic Denial of your application
*****All applicants MUST upload a picture ID and proof of income or your application will be considered incomplete.

The application fee is $65.00 per applicant. Please note that a $5 convenience fee will be charged in addition for completing the application online.

*****Self Showing Instructions*****
PMI Georgia Automated Showings & Property Info
Tel: (678) 916-9469

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1315 Elizabeth Ave SW have any available units?
1315 Elizabeth Ave SW has a unit available for $915 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1315 Elizabeth Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
1315 Elizabeth Ave SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1315 Elizabeth Ave SW pet-friendly?
No, 1315 Elizabeth Ave SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1315 Elizabeth Ave SW offer parking?
No, 1315 Elizabeth Ave SW does not offer parking.
Does 1315 Elizabeth Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1315 Elizabeth Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1315 Elizabeth Ave SW have a pool?
No, 1315 Elizabeth Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 1315 Elizabeth Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 1315 Elizabeth Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1315 Elizabeth Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1315 Elizabeth Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1315 Elizabeth Ave SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1315 Elizabeth Ave SW does not have units with air conditioning.
