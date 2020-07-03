All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1314 Graymont Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1314 Graymont Dr
Last updated July 26 2019 at 7:24 AM

1314 Graymont Dr

1314 Graymont Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1314 Graymont Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Venetian Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
FULLY RENOVATED! Gorgeous 2story home in the heart of desirable Venetian Hills! This property features 4 BR, 2.5 BA, w/ Mstr-on-Main, family/rec RM w/ XL windows in the 2nd floor. Beautiful kitchen w/ granite C-tops, white custom cabinets & SS appls, hrdwd floors throughout, beautiful XL porch, large fenced backyard w/ fescue grass. All New HVAC system, roof, floors, kitchen, walls, light fixtures & more. Conveniently located just minutes from Beltline, Mercedes Benz Stadium, Airport, Downtown, Marta & a block away from public transport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1314 Graymont Dr have any available units?
1314 Graymont Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1314 Graymont Dr have?
Some of 1314 Graymont Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1314 Graymont Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1314 Graymont Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1314 Graymont Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1314 Graymont Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1314 Graymont Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1314 Graymont Dr offers parking.
Does 1314 Graymont Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1314 Graymont Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1314 Graymont Dr have a pool?
No, 1314 Graymont Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1314 Graymont Dr have accessible units?
No, 1314 Graymont Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1314 Graymont Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1314 Graymont Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Optimist Lofts
2115 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
AMLI 3464
3464 Roxboro Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Dwell Hollywood
1073 Hollywood Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Camden Vantage
180 Jackson St NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Westside Townhomes
1514 Northwest Drive Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
Yoo on the Park
207 13th St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Broadway East
1930 Flat Shoals Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
The Residence Buckhead Atlanta
297 East Paces Ferry Rd
Atlanta, GA 30305

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus