1314 Graymont Dr

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage new construction

FULLY RENOVATED! Gorgeous 2story home in the heart of desirable Venetian Hills! This property features 4 BR, 2.5 BA, w/ Mstr-on-Main, family/rec RM w/ XL windows in the 2nd floor. Beautiful kitchen w/ granite C-tops, white custom cabinets & SS appls, hrdwd floors throughout, beautiful XL porch, large fenced backyard w/ fescue grass. All New HVAC system, roof, floors, kitchen, walls, light fixtures & more. Conveniently located just minutes from Beltline, Mercedes Benz Stadium, Airport, Downtown, Marta & a block away from public transport.