1302 N Morningside Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors carport fireplace refrigerator

Spacious 1-bedroom brick Tudor duplex apartment in Morningside with off-street carport parking. Steps to Morningside Village – 4 min walk to Alon’s bakery, shops & restaurants; organic Morningside Farmers Market on Saturdays! Walk to Virginia Highland. Minutes to Emory, CDC, Midtown. Water and landscaping included. Hardwood floors throughout, family room with decorative fireplace & built-in bookshelves, separate dining room. Charming screened front porch. Shared washer/dryer in basement. Tenant pays power/gas. No pets. Freshly painted, move-in ready.