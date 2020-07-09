All apartments in Atlanta
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1300 N Morningside Dr
Last updated June 6 2020

1300 N Morningside Dr

1300 North Morningside Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1300 North Morningside Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Morningside - Lenox Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Charming brick Tudor 2-bedroom duplex apartment on beautiful Morningside street. Steps to Morningside Village - 4 min walk to Alon’s bakery, shops & restaurants; organic Morningside Farmers Market on Saturdays! Walk to Virginia Highland. Minutes to Emory, CDC, Midtown. Water & landscaping included. Hardwood floors throughout, sunlit family room w/ decorative fireplace, fully-equipped kitchen with charming breakfast nook & period details. Shared washer/dryer in basement. Cozy screened front porch. Tenant pays for power/gas. No pets. Freshly painted, move-in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 N Morningside Dr have any available units?
1300 N Morningside Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1300 N Morningside Dr have?
Some of 1300 N Morningside Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 N Morningside Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1300 N Morningside Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 N Morningside Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1300 N Morningside Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1300 N Morningside Dr offer parking?
No, 1300 N Morningside Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1300 N Morningside Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1300 N Morningside Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 N Morningside Dr have a pool?
No, 1300 N Morningside Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1300 N Morningside Dr have accessible units?
No, 1300 N Morningside Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 N Morningside Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1300 N Morningside Dr has units with dishwashers.

