1300 N Morningside Dr

Charming brick Tudor 2-bedroom duplex apartment on beautiful Morningside street. Steps to Morningside Village - 4 min walk to Alon’s bakery, shops & restaurants; organic Morningside Farmers Market on Saturdays! Walk to Virginia Highland. Minutes to Emory, CDC, Midtown. Water & landscaping included. Hardwood floors throughout, sunlit family room w/ decorative fireplace, fully-equipped kitchen with charming breakfast nook & period details. Shared washer/dryer in basement. Cozy screened front porch. Tenant pays for power/gas. No pets. Freshly painted, move-in ready.