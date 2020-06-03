1293 Oak Grove Avenue SE

Amenities

The best Location in East Atlanta, walk to all the bars, restaurants and shops in the Village. Recently updated with fresh paint, a few new windows, new carpet in BR’s, some new fixtures. Open LR with parquet floors, great natural light, eat in kitchen with space for table/chairs. Nice counters, black appliances, cherry cabinets, parquet floors, opens to the deck that is perfect for grilling/entertaining. The covered front porch is great to enjoy a glass of wine and wave to your friendly neighbors as they walk their pets!