All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1293 Oak Grove Avenue SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1293 Oak Grove Avenue SE
Last updated February 11 2020 at 1:54 AM

1293 Oak Grove Avenue SE

1293 Oak Grove Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
East Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1293 Oak Grove Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
East Atlanta

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
The best Location in East Atlanta, walk to all the bars, restaurants and shops in the Village. Recently updated with fresh paint, a few new windows, new carpet in BR’s, some new fixtures. Open LR with parquet floors, great natural light, eat in kitchen with space for table/chairs. Nice counters, black appliances, cherry cabinets, parquet floors, opens to the deck that is perfect for grilling/entertaining. The covered front porch is great to enjoy a glass of wine and wave to your friendly neighbors as they walk their pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1293 Oak Grove Avenue SE have any available units?
1293 Oak Grove Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1293 Oak Grove Avenue SE have?
Some of 1293 Oak Grove Avenue SE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1293 Oak Grove Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
1293 Oak Grove Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1293 Oak Grove Avenue SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1293 Oak Grove Avenue SE is pet friendly.
Does 1293 Oak Grove Avenue SE offer parking?
Yes, 1293 Oak Grove Avenue SE offers parking.
Does 1293 Oak Grove Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1293 Oak Grove Avenue SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1293 Oak Grove Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 1293 Oak Grove Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 1293 Oak Grove Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 1293 Oak Grove Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1293 Oak Grove Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1293 Oak Grove Avenue SE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Creekstone
1945 Savoy Dr
Atlanta, GA 30341
Reserve at Lenox Park Apartments
1200 Reserve Drive
Atlanta, GA 30319
Cottonwood Westside
691 14th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Reserve at Lavista Walk
1155 Lavista Walk NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Berkeley Heights
1700 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
ARIUM Glenridge
5501 Glenridge Dr
Atlanta, GA 30342
Core Lindbergh
741 Morosgo Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
The Bryant at Buckhead Village
400 Pharr Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus