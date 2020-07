Amenities

parking recently renovated fireplace microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Adorable cottage walking distance to everything in EAV! Hardwoods throughout, updated kitchen, vaulted ceilings and off street parking! Perfect roommate plan with A 3rd bedroom or office. Sweet private backyard for cookouts and parties. There are also outbuildings that would be great for storage or a small workshop.