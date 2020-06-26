All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1281 Westridge Road Southwest

1281 Westridge Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1281 Westridge Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Venetian Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered EXCLUSIVELY by Brandywine Homes USA.
Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application. Tenant insurance required.
Sorry, no housing vouchers on this property.
We utilize Rently.com to show our properties. Please register with Rently and request a showing. Our agent will call you back promptly with special directions.
Brandywine Homes does not list on Craigslist.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,180, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,180, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1281 Westridge Road Southwest have any available units?
1281 Westridge Road Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1281 Westridge Road Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1281 Westridge Road Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1281 Westridge Road Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1281 Westridge Road Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 1281 Westridge Road Southwest offer parking?
No, 1281 Westridge Road Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1281 Westridge Road Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1281 Westridge Road Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1281 Westridge Road Southwest have a pool?
No, 1281 Westridge Road Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1281 Westridge Road Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1281 Westridge Road Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1281 Westridge Road Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1281 Westridge Road Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1281 Westridge Road Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1281 Westridge Road Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.

