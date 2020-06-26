All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:12 AM

1274 DRUID Place NE

1274 Druid Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1274 Druid Place Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Candler Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
dog park
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Historic Candler Park bungalow nestles right up to Freedom Park. Approximately 1700 sf laced with period details, 10ft ceilings, oak harddwood floors and natural light-that fills throughout. Beautiful custom kitchen with subzero fridge that opens to a canopied deck - ideal for relaxing or entertaining. Utterly private & fenced backyard complete with detached artist's studio/home office. Just steps to Freedom Park's unofficial "dog park", Beltline, year round organic Farmer's Market, restaurants/shops! #thisisrentallove

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1274 DRUID Place NE have any available units?
1274 DRUID Place NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1274 DRUID Place NE have?
Some of 1274 DRUID Place NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1274 DRUID Place NE currently offering any rent specials?
1274 DRUID Place NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1274 DRUID Place NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1274 DRUID Place NE is pet friendly.
Does 1274 DRUID Place NE offer parking?
Yes, 1274 DRUID Place NE offers parking.
Does 1274 DRUID Place NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1274 DRUID Place NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1274 DRUID Place NE have a pool?
No, 1274 DRUID Place NE does not have a pool.
Does 1274 DRUID Place NE have accessible units?
No, 1274 DRUID Place NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1274 DRUID Place NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1274 DRUID Place NE has units with dishwashers.
