1274 DRUID Place NE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking dog park fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Historic Candler Park bungalow nestles right up to Freedom Park. Approximately 1700 sf laced with period details, 10ft ceilings, oak harddwood floors and natural light-that fills throughout. Beautiful custom kitchen with subzero fridge that opens to a canopied deck - ideal for relaxing or entertaining. Utterly private & fenced backyard complete with detached artist's studio/home office. Just steps to Freedom Park's unofficial "dog park", Beltline, year round organic Farmer's Market, restaurants/shops! #thisisrentallove