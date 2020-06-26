1274 DRUID Place NE

Amenities
Historic Candler Park bungalow nestles right up to Freedom Park. Approximately 1700 sf laced with period details, 10ft ceilings, oak harddwood floors and natural light-that fills throughout. Beautiful custom kitchen with subzero fridge that opens to a canopied deck - ideal for relaxing or entertaining. Utterly private & fenced backyard complete with detached artist's studio/home office. Just steps to Freedom Park's unofficial "dog park", Beltline, year round organic Farmer's Market, restaurants/shops! #thisisrentallove