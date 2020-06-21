1271 Avonwood Circle SW

Amenities

**AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in Atlanta, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to 285 and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Tenant is responsible for all utilities* *Renter's insurance is required**