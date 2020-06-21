All apartments in Atlanta
1271 Avonwood Circle SW
Last updated July 31 2019 at 6:59 AM

1271 Avonwood Circle SW

1271 Avonwood Circle Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1271 Avonwood Circle Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Venetian Hills

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
**AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in Atlanta, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to 285 and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Tenant is responsible for all utilities* *Renter's insurance is required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1271 Avonwood Circle SW have any available units?
1271 Avonwood Circle SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1271 Avonwood Circle SW have?
Some of 1271 Avonwood Circle SW's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1271 Avonwood Circle SW currently offering any rent specials?
1271 Avonwood Circle SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1271 Avonwood Circle SW pet-friendly?
No, 1271 Avonwood Circle SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1271 Avonwood Circle SW offer parking?
Yes, 1271 Avonwood Circle SW offers parking.
Does 1271 Avonwood Circle SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1271 Avonwood Circle SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1271 Avonwood Circle SW have a pool?
No, 1271 Avonwood Circle SW does not have a pool.
Does 1271 Avonwood Circle SW have accessible units?
No, 1271 Avonwood Circle SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1271 Avonwood Circle SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1271 Avonwood Circle SW has units with dishwashers.
